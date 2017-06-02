It’s Operation Game On!

Combat-injured troops return home with life-altering injuries and many with PTSD. Our charity focuses on introducing these heroes which are physically able, to the game of golf.

Why golf? Doctors say golf provides mental and physical rehabilitation which rapidly allows these troops to regain confidence; allowing them to enjoy an active and healthy lifestyle again. Help us in our mission to heal our heroes and donate today! It’s OPERATION GAME ON!

With your help and support we will accomplish our goals of an ongoing golf rehabilitation program for veterans to provide them golf lessons and golf equipment, as well as golf apparel and multiple playing opportunities. But it’s really more than that…

WE’RE BUILDING CONFIDENCE ONE SWING AT A TIME

Fore Magazine Profiles OGO Wounded Warrior

The winter 2019 issue of FORE Magazine provides us an in-depth look at one of Operation Game On’s wounded warriors, Jacques Keeslar. Since 2008 we’ve managed to bring the game of golf to over 500 troops needing the physical and emotional benefits it offers them. Many of our OGO heroes have excelled at the game and none has embraced it and the challenges of golfing as an amputee like Jake.

TaylorMade does it again!

We’re touching the lives of our combat-injured troops one hero at a time. See how two past OGO grads were treated to a very special Memorial Day in Ohio thanks to TaylorMade Golf.

